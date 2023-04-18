Sri Lanka are currently facing Ireland in the 1st Test of a two-match series in Galle International Stadium, Galle. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka are dominating this game. They put up a massive score of 591 before declaring in the first innings. Ireland then finished day 2 at 117-7. The action of day 3 will begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, April 18. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland series in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, SonyLiv will provide live streaming of this match. Fans however will need a subscription to enjoy the live streaming.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Live on Sony Sports Network

Is there going to be a 3-day finish? 🤔 Do join us at 10:00 AM for the day 3 coverage!#SLvIRE #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/ud7pf93Kzc — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) April 18, 2023

