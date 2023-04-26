Sri Lanka are currently playing against Ireland in the 2nd Test at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Batting first, Ireland put up a total of 492 on board. In reply, Sri Lanka finished day 2 with a score of 80-0. The action of day 3 will begin at 10 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of this series and fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

SL vs IRE 2nd Test Live on Sony Sports Network

Day three is upon us in Galle! Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka look to press on in response to Ireland's 492 👊 Follow #SLvIRE: https://t.co/H0UZWknP49 pic.twitter.com/VRppqoDM8y — ICC (@ICC) April 26, 2023

