Sri Lanka and Ireland resume their action on Day 4 of the second Test in Galle. The hosts have had a very impressive response to Ireland's first innings effort of 492, with Nishan Madushka and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne having scored hundreds. Sri Lanka are in a strong position to have a solid first innings lead but Ireland could make a comeback with some early wickets upfront. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of this series and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. International Cricket Stars Involved in Informal Talks With IPL Team Owners for Long-Term Franchise Over Country Contracts: Reports.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland

Day four underway in Galle! Sri Lanka aim to take and build on a first innings lead 🏏 Follow #SLvIRE: https://t.co/H0UZWknP49 pic.twitter.com/mlq4tD2xYJ — ICC (@ICC) April 27, 2023

