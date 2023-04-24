The 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland is starting from Sunday, April 16 at Galle. The Test match is currently ongoing. ireland have won the toss and opted to bat first. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test in India. Fans can watch the 2nd Test live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels. You can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to watch the live streaming of the SL vs IRE 2nd Test.

SL vs IRE 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Can the Irishmen fight back in the 2️⃣nd Test or will Sri Lanka seal the series with another emphatic win? 🇱🇰🇮🇪#SonySportsNetwork #SLvsIRE pic.twitter.com/gMYAgsUORI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 23, 2023

