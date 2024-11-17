After clinching the rain-curtailed first ODI, Sri Lanka will lock horns against New Zealand in the second game of the three-match series on November 17. The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2024 will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The SL vs NZ 2nd ODI 2024 will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Networks TV channels in India. Fans can also find live viewing options of SL vs NZ 2nd ODI on Sony LIV and FanCode app and website, respectively for live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI Series 2024 in India. SL vs NZ 1st ODI 2024: Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando Centuries Earn Sri Lanka Comfortable Win Over New Zealand.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live

We can't wait to get started 🤩 🔥 Unlimited sporting action coming your way this November, stay tuned 🙌#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/WbpGdgfERP — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2024

