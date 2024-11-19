The Sri Lanka national cricket team will go up against the New Zealand national cricket team in the third ODI of the series, on Tuesday, November 19. The SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele and it starts at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the SL vs NZ ODI series and fans can watch SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. There's another online viewing option as well with FanCode providing SL vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming, but fans would need a match pass for the same. SL vs NZ 2024: Sri Lanka Release Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Asitha Fernando Ahead of Final ODI Against New Zealand.

SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024

Can the Lankan Lions complete a clean sweep or will the Kiwis end the tour on a winning note? 👀 Watch to find out, LIVE on #FanCode! #SLvNZonFanCode pic.twitter.com/UMaNDGcUF5 — FanCode (@FanCode) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)