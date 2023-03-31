South Africa will take on Netherlands in the rescheduled 2nd ODI of a three-match series on Friday, March 31. The game will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the SA vs NED series in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports First channel. Meanwhile, FanCode will be providing the live streaming of this game.

South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Live on FanCode

