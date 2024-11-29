In control, South Africa is all set to score more runs on day 3 when they up against Sri Lanka at home. South Africa National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team 1st Test day 3 is all set to be played at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa from Friday, November 29. The SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 day 3 will have a scheduled start time of 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately, the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 will be telecasted on Sports18 1 SD and HD TV channels in India. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the SA vs SL Test series 2024 live streaming in India. SL vs SA 1st Test 2024: Sri Lanka Fall to Historic Low After Shambolic Batting Display in Opening Match Against South Africa.

SA vs SL 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The stage is set ⚔️



A crucial battle awaits as the winner inches closer to the WTC Final 🏃‍♂️



Watch #SAvSL 1st Test, LIVE from 1 PM on #JioCinema & #Sports18 👈#JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/SNRkhyDFoA— JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 27, 2024

