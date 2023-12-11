After a victorious start to their campaign, Sri Lanka will look to build on that and carry on the good form when they take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, December 11. The SL U-19 vs UAE U-19 match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 and it starts at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, the live telecast for the Sri Lanka vs UAE match in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the SL U-19 vs UAE U-19 Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming for free on the Asian Cricket Council's official YouTube channel. Pakistan Wicketkeeper Saad Baig Pulls Off Catch With His Legs During IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

SL U-19 vs UAE U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Live

