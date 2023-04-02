Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Rajasthan Royals in the next match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday, April 2. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and they will provide live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the free live streaming of this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live on JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)