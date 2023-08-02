After a washout in the second match of the Women's Hundred 2023, In the third match, London Spirit Women are all set to take on Oval Invincible Women in a thrilling clash at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately for the fans in India, this time the broadcast rights of the Hundred is secured by the Sony Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Hundred 2023 matches on TV in the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming of the matches will be available of Sony Liv app and website alongside FanCode app and website.

LDN-W vs OVL-W The Hundred 2023 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Expect plenty of action as 4️⃣ teams battle it out in the women's double-header 💥🍿 Who are you most excited to see play❓#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/c82Ju9DeLz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 2, 2023

