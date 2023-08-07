Manchester Originals Women will face Birmingham Phoenix Women in the 10th match of Women's Hundred 2023 on Monday, August 7 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both Manchester's games were abandoned due to rain and they would be itching to register their first win of the season to get their campaign running. Given Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the live telecast of the Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women match on the Sony Sports Network channels. Moreover, fans who are keen to watch the live streaming of the clash can tune in to either the SonyLIV app or the FanCode app and website. Smriti Mandhana Completes 500 Runs in the Women's Hundred, Achieves Feat During Welsh Fire vs Southern Braves Clash

Tonight, Manchester Originals host Birmingham Phoenix at Old Traffold!🏟️ First up, it's the thrilling clash of Manchester Originals Women at 7 PM, followed by the men's showdown at 10:30 PM. Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/InRT3yNiFv — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 7, 2023

