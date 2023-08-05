London Spirit Women face Manchester Originals Women in the 6th match of Women's Hundred 2023 on Saturday, August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The match is slated to get underway at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have not been able to get their campaign up and running as rain played spoilsport in their respective tournament openers. The two sides would be eager to register their first win of the tournament. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and thus, fans can enjoy the live telecast of the forthcoming match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Moreover, the Indian audience can watch the live streaming of the clash on Saturday on the Sony Liv app and also on the FanCode app and website. Matthew Wade Produces Stunning Fielding Effort To Prevent a Six During London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles The Men's Hundred 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Live

The Hundred is here, offering a triple-header for you! First up, Manchester Originals and London Spirit women teams will set the stage on 🔥 followed by men's team. And later Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent🚀will go head-to-head in !#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/zbvf7b7Bmo — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 5, 2023

