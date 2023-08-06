The eighth match of the 2023 season of The Men's Hundred will witness Southern Brave cross swords with Northern Superchargers at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The match is slated to kick-start on Sunday, August 6 at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In their last outing, Southern Brave pipped Welsh Fire by two runs courtesy of an all-round performance by Chris Jordan. They would look to bring their A-game into play against Superchargers, who will be seeking their first win of the season. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of The Hundred 2023 in India and therefore, fans can enjoy the live telecast of the upcoming match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Moreover, fans can watch the live streaming of the Sunday clash on the SonyLIV app or website and the FanCode app and website. Clean Bowled ! Haris Rauf Knocks Over George Garton's Stumps During Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire The Men's Hundred 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Live

Cancel all the plans this Sunday as day 6⃣ brings us another triple header 💪⚡️ Which teams will be victorious tonight? 🤔 Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/dwqTyGjnqH — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 6, 2023

