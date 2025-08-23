The London Spirit will take on the Southern Brave in the 26th match of The Hundred 2025 men's tournament. The London Spirit vs Southern Brave 100-ball cricket match will be played at the iconic Lord's in London on Saturday, August 23. The London Spirit vs Southern Brave The Hundred 2025 men's edition match will begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner for The Hundred 2025 in India, fans can watch the London Spirit vs Southern Brave 100-ball cricket match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. There are also online viewing options as fans can watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode platforms, but after purchasing a subscription/tour or match pass, respectively. 18-Year-Old Matthew Firbank Signs Rookie Contract With Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

