The Oval Invincibles will lock horns with Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2025 men's competition on Saturday, August 16. The Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire match is set to be held at the Kennington Oval, London and it starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of The Hundred 2025 and fans can watch the Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) TV channels. Fans also have online viewing options as they can watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. But a subscription and a match/tour pass respectively, are needed for the same. Adam Hose Suffers Horrific Leg Injury While Fielding During Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

