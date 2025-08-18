Southern Brave Women are on an unbeaten run in the competition so far and are set to go up against Oval Invincible Women in The Hundred 2025 women's competition on Monday, August 18. The Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincible Women match would be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 are the channels to watch The Hundred 2025 live telecast in India, with Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans also have not one but two online viewing options as SonyLIV and FanCode will be the platforms for watching The Hundred 2025 live streaming in India. For SonyLIV, fans will need a subscription while for FanCode, either a match or a tour pass is required. Sonny Baker Scalps Hat-Trick! Manchester Originals Pacer Dismisses Dawid Malan, Tom Lawes and Jacob Duffy in Consecutive Deliveries to Achieve Feat During the Hundred 2025.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

