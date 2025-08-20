Welsh Fire will lock horns against the Southern Brave in the 21st match of The Hundred 2025 men's competition on Wednesday, August 20. The Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave 100-ball cricket match will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff and will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner for The Hundred 2025 in India, fans can watch Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. There are also online viewing options as fans can watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode platforms, but after purchasing a subscription/tour or match pass, respectively. Adam Hose Ankle Injury Video: English Cricketer Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury While Fielding During Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets the Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)