In the second Group A match of the day, the United Arab Emirates Under-19 cricket team will meet the Japan Under-19 cricket team in the ongoing ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. The UAE U19 vs JPN U19 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 30, and start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time(IST). Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live broadcast of the tournament. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of the UAE U19 vs JPN U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium fee. ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

UAE U19 vs Japan U19 Live

Asia’s future stars take centre stage ⭐ Catch all the action from the Men’s U19 #AsiaCup, starting tomorrow, 10:30 AM IST onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #NewHomeOfAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/czB3Fw2Zvt — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2024

