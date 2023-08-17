New Zealand return to International action The UAE vs NZ 1st T20I will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the UAE vs New Zealand T20I series. The UAE vs NZ 1st T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels. While Star Sports have the telecast rights, the UAE vs NZ 1st T20I live streaming online will be available on FanCode mobile app and website. Fans can access the UAE vs NZ live streaming after securing the match or tour pass, which is available at nominal charges.

United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Watch the #UAEvNZ T20I series LIVE around the world! Details 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/tRokGi5WET — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) August 17, 2023

