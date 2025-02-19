UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in the sixth game of Women's Premier League Season 3. Both sides have lost their previous game in WPL 2025. UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2025 will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, February 19. The UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 match will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Fans in India can watch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free. WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Captain Ashleigh Gardner Calls for Stronger Opening Stand After Losing Against Mumbai Indians.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)