UP Warriorz will take on Mumbai Indians in their next match at Women's Premier League 2023 on Sunday, March 12. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Mumbai Indians have won all three of their matches and are at the top of the table. UP Warriorz meanwhile have won two out of their first three games. They recently defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by ten wickets. Viacom18 Group have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The important match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2023: Reema Malhotra, Former India Cricketer Says, Multiple Match Winners in Mumbai Indians Makes Them a Complete Team.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians on JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)