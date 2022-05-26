After winning their first game, Velocity are set to face Trailblazers in the third and final group game of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. The match, scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch live streaming of the fixture on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

2⃣ openers who have made 🇮🇳 proud together, will now go up against each other in an epic ⚔️! Predict who will score more runs👇#My11CircleWT20Challenge | Today, Broadcast: 7 PM, #VELvTBL: 7:30 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/9pbJKJFKv2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)