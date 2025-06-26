Day 1 of the 1st WI vs AUS Test 2025 witnessed 14 wickets, which ended with West Indies holding a slight edge over Australia, who will be eager to pull things back when Day 2 resumes on June 26. The WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 is being played at Kensington Oval in Barbados, and Day 2 starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, WI vs AUS 2025 will not have live telecast viewing options in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, FanCode has the online rights for WI vs AUS 2025 and will provide fans with viewing options for WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Day 2 on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. Jayden Seales Picks His Third Five-Wicket-Haul In Tests, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video)

WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

A rivalry like no other 💥 From the iconic tied Test in 1961 to all-out pace wars in the 1980s, this one’s always been special 🙌 Will Roston Chase’s West Indies usher in a new era, or will Pat Cummins' Aussies continue to dominate?#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/31y6NUXtMH — FanCode (@FanCode) June 24, 2025

