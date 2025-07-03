Having lost the first Test, the West Indies national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025, as part of the ongoing Frank Worrell Trophy starting July 3 at Grenada. The WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and be played at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges. Unfortunately, the WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will not have live telecast viewing options in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, FanCode has the online rights for the WI vs AUS Test Series 2025 and will provide fans with viewing options for the WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. Australia Playing XI for WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Announced: Steve Smith Returns As Josh Inglis Sits Out.

WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Live Streaming

A rivalry like no other 💥 From the iconic tied Test in 1961 to all-out pace wars in the 1980s, this one’s always been special 🙌 Will Roston Chase’s West Indies usher in a new era, or will Pat Cummins' Aussies continue to dominate?#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/31y6NUXtMH — FanCode (@FanCode) June 24, 2025.

