West Indies cricket team are attempting to level the Test series at home as they are taking on the Australia national cricket team in the WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025, as part of the ongoing Frank Worrell Trophy at Grenada. Australia currently have a 254 runs lead with three wickets still left to bat with in the second innings, ahead of Day 4. The WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, July 6, and be played at National Cricket Stadium in St. George's, Grenada. Unfortunately, the WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 will not have live telecast viewing options in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, FanCode has the online rights for the WI vs AUS Test Series 2025 and will provide fans with viewing options for the WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 on its app and website, but will need a match/tour pass. Australia Captain Pat Cummins Castles Shai Hope With Peach of a Delivery During WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 3, Score At Stumps

