Day 1 of the WI vs BAN 1st Test witnessed West Indies take the initiative against Bangladesh, with hosts looking to utilise their advantage on Day 2 of the Antigua Test. The WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 is taking place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for the WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in India. For live streaming options, the fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for live viewing option of WI vs BAN 1st Test Day 2 but would need to purchase a match pass. Mustafizur Rahman Named in Bangladesh Test Squad for West Indies Tour.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2

After a fierce duel against England, can West Indies keep Bangladesh at bay in a 2-match Test series? 🧐 Tune in to catch all the action LIVE on #FanCode!#WIvBANonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Hz6xqbwG7T — FanCode (@FanCode) November 20, 2024

