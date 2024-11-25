Despite Jaker Ali's 53, Bangladesh finds themselves behind in the ongoing WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024. Upon resumption on Day 4, hosts West Indies will look to wrap the visitor's innings, and build on their massive lead. The WI vs BAN 1st Test is currently going on at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in India, unfortunately, the WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 will not have a live TV telecast. However, fans for live viewing options of WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 4 can head over to the FanCode app and website for live streaming, for which a pass will be needed. WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024: Justin Greaves Scores Patient First Century As West Indies Lead Bangladesh by 410 Runs.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4

After a fierce duel against England, can West Indies keep Bangladesh at bay in a 2-match Test series? 🧐 Tune in to catch all the action LIVE on #FanCode!#WIvBANonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Hz6xqbwG7T — FanCode (@FanCode) November 20, 2024

