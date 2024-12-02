West Indies will look to drive home their advantage on Day 3 of the ongoing WI vs BAN 2nd Test against Bangladesh, after bundling the visitors for 164 on Day 2. The WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 is being held at Sabina Park in Kingston and will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there would be no WI vs BAN Test Series 2024 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans looking for an online viewing option can head over to the FanCode app and website where they can watch WI vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 live streaming, which would need a match pass. WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024: Shamar Joseph Credits Jaden Seales for Sensational 4–5 Spell Against Bangladesh, Says ‘He Brings Lot of Aggression to the Table’.

WI vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3

45* run partnership takes us into Day 3️⃣ with Brathwaite & Carty in the middle.🏏 #WIvBAN | #WIHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/7Rx4lhT2jh — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 1, 2024

