Zimbabwe clinched a narrow win in the ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I and will look to wrap up the series when both teams clash in the second encounter on December 13. The ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 will begin at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and be held at Harare Sports Club. Sadly, there will be no live telecast viewing option for the ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. For the live streaming options, fans can switch towards the FanCode and website but will need a match pass. Naveen-ul-Haq Bowls 13-Ball Over, Concedes 19 Runs As Afghanistan Suffer Four-Wicket Defeat to Zimbabwe During ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming

Zimbabwe are looking to wrap up the series, but Afghanistan are eager to bounce back in today's second T20I at Harare Sports Club. 🔥 The stage is set for an electrifying match at 13.30 (CAT)#ZIMvAFG #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/zrkWewGEsP — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 13, 2024

