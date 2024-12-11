Afghanistan national cricket team star speedster Naveen-ul-Haq had a forgetful day with the ball during the first T20I against the Zimbabwe national cricket team in Harare on Wednesday. The right-arm speedster bowled a chaotic 13-ball over, which turned the match in Zimbabwe's favour when they were chasing 145 runs. The incident happened during the 15th over of Zimbabwe's innings. Naveen started with a wide followed by a single. On the second delivery, the speedster bowled a no-ball that went for a four. To make that worse, Naveen bowled four consecutive wides. On the free hit, Sikandar Raza slammed a four. Naveen made a comeback by dismissing Raza on the third delivery. The fourth and fifth deliveries went for singles. On the next delivery, the pacer bowled another wide. The last delivery went for a single. Naveen conceded 19 runs in his 13-ball over. Towards the end, Zimbabwe won the last-ball thriller by four wickets. Mohammad Nabi Becomes First Afghanistan Player to Feature in 300 International Matches, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024.

13-Ball Over by Naveen-ul-Haq!

Can you count how many balls did he bowl in that over? Because we lost count!😵‍💫 Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq bowled a lengthy 14th over which proved to be decisive!🫣#ZIMvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/MdeAWHJlEg — FanCode (@FanCode) December 11, 2024

