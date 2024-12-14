Zimbabwe and Afghanistan take on each other in the third and final T20I of the three-match series, on December 14. Afghanistan, after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, bowled out Zimbabwe for just 127. The ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I is being played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and it started at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the ZIM vs AFG live telecast is unavailable in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass for the same. Afghanistan All-Rounder Gulbadin Naib Fined 15 Percent of Match Fee for Showing Dissent in ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024.

ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024

Zimbabwe set a target of 128 for Afghanistan in the final T20I of the series 🎯 #ZIMvAFG #VisitZimbabwe 📝 https://t.co/64ofCaMusO pic.twitter.com/yB07eH2CoJ — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 14, 2024

