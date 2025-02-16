Having gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match, hosts Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI on February 16. The Zimbabwe vs Ireland second ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club, and start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast will be unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can find viewing options of the Zimbabwe national cricket team vs Ireland national cricket team 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website with a match pass worth INR 79. Ireland Cricket Team Wins Third Straight Cricket Test Match After Beating Zimbabwe on Final Day.

Hello, matchday! 😍 Zimbabwe take on Ireland in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club! The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0. Can they claim a series win? 🤔#ZIMvIRE #Travel&ExperienceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/4RWDFF6b8N — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 16, 2025

