Zimbabwe and Ireland square off in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, February 25. The hosts have a 1-0 lead after a win in the second match following a washout in the opener. The ZIM vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no ZIM vs IRE live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There's however an online viewing option as fans can watch ZIM vs IRE live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that is worth Rs 25. ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match in Harare.

ZIM vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025

Hello, matchday! 😍 Catch the action LIVE this evening at Harare Sports Club, under the lights when Zimbabwe take on Ireland in the third and final T20I. Zimbabwe lead the 3-match series 1-0 after the first match was abandoned due to rain. Will Ireland level the series or… pic.twitter.com/brHupZ2qDw — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 25, 2025

