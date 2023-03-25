Zimbabwe will take on Netherlands in the 3rd and final ODI of a three-match series on Saturday, March 25. The game will begin at 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Unfortunately for Indian fans, this series has no broadcasters in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the 3rd ODI. They however can enjoy the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Wessly Madhevere Becomes Third Zimbabwe Player to Take ODI Hat-Trick, Leads Team to Series-Levelling One-Run Win Over Netherlands in 2nd ODI.

ZIM vs NED 3rd ODI on FanCode

1st ODI: 🇳🇱 win off the penultimate ball 2nd ODI: 🇿🇼 secure thrilling final-ball victory What does the third #ZIMvNED ODI have in store? 👀 Watch all the action live and for FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 📺https://t.co/KerBL2GUvu — ICC (@ICC) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)