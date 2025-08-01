Having been bundled for a mere 149 in the first innings and letting the New Zealand national cricket team score 307, the Zimbabwe national cricket team are in a lot of trouble. The hosts are trailing by 127 runs, with eight wickets in hand, and NZ yet to bat, at stumps, Day 2. The ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025 Day 3 is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Friday, August 1 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Unfortunately, ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast viewing options will not be available in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. The ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming viewing options will be available in the FanCode app and website in India. ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025: Tom Latham Ruled Out of Opener Against Zimbabwe With Shoulder Injury; Mitchell Santner To Lead New Zealand.

ZIM vs NZ Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Details

NZ back in whites, ZIM hunt history 🏏 New Zealand return to Tests against a side they've never lost to - can Zimbabwe chase history? Watch LIVE from 1:30 PM, only on FanCode 📲#ZIMvNZ pic.twitter.com/wJAugTyWTW — FanCode (@FanCode) July 30, 2025

