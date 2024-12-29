Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi starred as Afghanistan produced a strong response at 425/2 after Zimbabwe posted 586. The ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 Day 4 is set to start at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st Test 2024 live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans however have an online viewing option and they can watch the ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app, but at the cost of a match pass. Rahmat Shah Registers Afghanistan's Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024.

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah Scores Double Century

Rahmat Shah brings up his maiden double ton in style! 🔥 An iconic innings from the Afghan No. 3 as Afghanistan look to end Day 3 on a strong note! 👊#ZIMvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/wucKuTvZT7 — FanCode (@FanCode) December 28, 2024

