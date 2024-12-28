Runs galore during the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan first Test match at Bulawayo as Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi stitch a huge partnership. Rahmat Shah becomes the second Afghanistan cricketer after Shahidi to score a Test double century and at the same time he achieved the feat of registering the highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in Tests. He crossed Shahidi's score of 200 to register the new record. Funny Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rishabh Pant in Commentary For His Poor Shot Selection and Dismissal During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Rahmat Shah Registers Afghanistan's Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket

Highest Individual Score for Afghanistan in test : Rahmat Shah - 212* Vs 🇿🇼 Hashmatullah - 200* Vs 🇿🇼 Asghar Afghan - 164 Vs 🇿🇼@RahmatShah_08 pic.twitter.com/jJdghBqT2V — 𝙕𝙞𝙠𝙧𝙞𝙖 (@googly_555) December 28, 2024

