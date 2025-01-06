The Zimbabwe national cricket team need 73 runs with a couple of wickets in hand on the final day of the 2nd Test against the Afghanistan national cricket team. The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd Test 2024-25 is being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 5 of the second Test will begin at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no ZIM vs AFG live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option and that is FanCode, where the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd Test live streaming will be available, at the cost of a match pass worth INR 25. Sean Williams Shows Sportsmanship, Walks Off After Edging Without Waiting for Umpire’s Decision During ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test Score

Stumps have been called on day four, with AfghanAtalan being in search of the final two wickets while Zimbabwe (205/8) requires 73 more runs to win on the last day. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/gkYkLc8kMR— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 5, 2025

