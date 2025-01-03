A great gesture was shown by Zimbabwe cricketer Sean Williams during the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan second Test 2024-25 at Bulwayo. Rashid Khan was bowling to him and in a ball he beat Williams past the outside edge. The Afghanistan cricketers considered there was a faint nick and they went up for the appeal. The Umpire was still in doubt but Sean Williams showed sportsmanship as he himself walked off before the decision was given by the Umpire. The Afghanistan cricketers including Rashid Khan appreciated his gesture too. ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024: Record Test Totals for Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in Drawn Match.

Sean Williams Shows Sportsmanship, Walks Off After Edging

Superb sportsmanship by Sean Williams! 🫡 Even though the umpire did not give him out, the Zimbabwe batter walked off, knowing he had nicked the ball! 👏🏻#ZIMvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/F3jT3fLDjb — FanCode (@FanCode) January 3, 2025

