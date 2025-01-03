The second Test is between host Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is being at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Day 2 of the second Test will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no ZIM vs AFG live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option and that is FanCode, where the ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test live streaming will be available, at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 25. ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024: Record Test Totals for Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in Drawn Match.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2025

The inaugural New Year’s Test is upon us as Zimbabwe and Afghanistan lock horns again! If the drawn Boxing Day Test is anything to go by, we are in for some riveting action once again at Queens Sports Club! 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗬!#ZIMvAFG #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/ibixN4iBXr — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)