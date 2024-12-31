Mumbai, December 31: Zimbabwe and Afghanistan both piled up record totals in the same test, which ended in a draw on Monday. Host Zimbabwe was all out for 586 in its first innings of the first test. Cricinfo.com said this exceeded its previous test record of 563-9 at home to West Indies in 2001. In reply, Afghanistan scored 699 all out, with Rahmat Shah (234) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (246) sharing a 364-run third-wicket stand — a test record for Afghanistan for any wicket. Afghanistan Record Its Highest Ever Test Total in Single Innings Courtesy Rahmat Shah And Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Double Centuries, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024.

The innings total of 699 beat Afghanistan's previous test record of 545-4 against Zimbabwe in 2021. Zimbabwe reached 142-4 in its second innings by the end of the match. The second and last test starts Thursday, also at Bulawayo. Sri Lanka holds the record for the most runs scored in a test innings with 952-6 declared against India in a drawn test at Colombo in 1997.

