Ireland find themselves in a position of control after reducing Zimbabwe to 38/3 at the end of ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025 Day 3 while having set a target of 292. Captain Andy Balbirnie's fighting 66 helped Ireland score 298 in their second innings and the bowlers--Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys took one wicket each. Day 4 of the ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test will resume at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo and it starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test available as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option as they can watch the ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass. Blessing Muzarabani Becomes First Zimbabwe Pacer To Pick Seven Wickets in an Innings, Achieves Record During IRE vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025.

ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025 Live Streaming

Ireland travel to Zimbabwe for an exciting tour of non stop cricketing action! 😍 Catch the one-off Test match, LIVE starting today on #FanCode!#ZIMvIREonFanCode pic.twitter.com/RiXO2OUp2U — FanCode (@FanCode) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)