ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 has displayed some unbelievable cricketing actions and some shocking results till now. Zimbabwe went on to win against Nigeria in their last game. Zimbabwe will now be facing Kenya next and the match will be played at the United Ground, Windhoek, Namibia. The Zimbabwe vs Kenya ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 match has a start time of 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be live telecast in India but fans can get the live streaming of the match on the ICC TV app. Fans can download the ICC TV App, register, and watch the games live. The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Kenya match will also be available on the FanCode app and website. Sikandar Raza’s Heroics Guide Zimbabwe To Win Against Rwanda, Namibia Register Comprehensive Victory Over Kenya in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers

Zimbabwe vs Kenya, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Africa Region Qualifier Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sikandar Raza OUT for 65 off 37 deliveries 👏



Zimbabwe are 72/2 after 8 overs, need 39 runs in 12 overs



Catch the live action on ICC TV! 📺 #ICCT20WCQ #NGRvZIM pic.twitter.com/OxYA6HOBVR— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 29, 2023

