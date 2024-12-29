Newly appointed ICC chairman Jay Shah congratulated the team on qualifying for their maiden ICC World Test Championship final following a nail-biting win by two wickets over the Pakistan national cricket team in the first Test of the two-match series in Centurion. Talking about the First Test, Pakistan made 211, and South Africa scored 301 runs. In the second innings of Pakistan, the visitors made 237 and set a target of 148 runs. While chasing, South Africa slumped to 99/8 after speedster Mohammad Abbas' sensational six-wicket haul. However, Kagiso Rabada (31*) and Marco Jansen (16*) played vital knocks and helped their side to win a thrilling contest in Centurion. Aiden Markram was adjudged Player of the Match. Kagiso Rabada's Father Overjoyed After Son Plays Handy Knock With Bat to Power South Africa to ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Final, Fans React.

Jay Shah Hails South Africa for Qualifying ICC WTC 2023-25 Final

Well done to @ProteasMenCSA on qualifying for their first @ICC #WTCFinal after a thrilling Test match victory at Centurion. pic.twitter.com/uqLXnstUR0 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)