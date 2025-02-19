The first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is being played between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. A picture has gone viral of legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who was spotted at the National Stadium in Karachi. The former Indian captain has a huge fan following across the globe, but the picture, which was going viral on social media of Dhoni seems edited or morphed. There is no official confirmation made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or International Cricket Council (ICC) that MS Dhoni has visited to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. Here are some of the viral reactions. Will Young Slams First Century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Achieves Milestone During PAK vs NZ Match in Karachi.

MS Dhoni in Karachi?

Thala Spotted in Karachi

Thala spotted in Karachi MS Dhoni can come but Indian team can’t#ChampionsTrophy2025#PakvsNzpic.twitter.com/Ur2dI4fg7k — Saad (@Saad_dogar77) February 19, 2025

MS Dhoni on Secret Mission

MS Dhoni spotted in National Stadium Karachi On secret mission 😂#iccchampionstrophy2025#PAKvNZpic.twitter.com/zfCj63pkT8 — Touseef Malik (@Touseef493GB) February 19, 2025

MS Dhoni or Not?

Thala for a Reason!

dhoni spotted in karachi. thala for a reason.🫡 pic.twitter.com/BisLxZqsgJ — Baila Nisar (@BailaNisar) February 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)