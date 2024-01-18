The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a rendered image of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Pop-up Stadium which is present in New York and will be hosting India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. The image shows how the stadium will look like during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The stadium has a seating capacity of 34,000 and will be hosting eight matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The work on the stadium is underway and is expected to be completed in the next three months. 'Flashback' Virat Kohli Leads Team India As Stand-in Captain In Rohit Sharma's Absence During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024, Fans React

Have a Look at the Rendered Image shared by ICC

ICYMI, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium which will host eight #T20WC24 matches, including the India-Pakistan clash, has been unveiled 🏟️https://t.co/wfnPJblh1J — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2024

