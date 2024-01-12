David Warner pulled off some cheeky remarks at Steve Smith which subsequently led to the latter being dismissed first ball, during the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2023-24 match on Friday, January 11. Warner flew in a helicopter at the SCG to feature for the Thunder in this match and Smith, who opened the batting for the Sixers, was invited with some pre-game banter. Warner was mic'd up and heard saying, "Nothing distracts him ever. No that’s not centre. To the right. Mate, if you open the batting you have got to mark it properly. One go only." Smith, who was recently named Australia's new Test opener after Warner's retirement, was out for a golden duck. After David Warner's Helicopter Entry, Sean Abbott Uses Bicycle to Reach SCG for Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Cheeky bit of banter from Warner and Smith's GONE first ball! 😱 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/VLiojjpeyN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024

