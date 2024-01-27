After a successful start to the season, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost two games in a row. Desert Vipers had exactly opposite results in the tournament. The team will be playing their first T20 in Abu Dhabi this season. Desert Vipers bounced back with a win in Dubai in their second game chasing down 162 runs with 6 wickets in hand. The exciting game will be played at 04:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Live streaming on the Zee5 App. Jasprit Bumrah Sends Stumps Flying As He Dismisses Ben Duckett With a Beauty in IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Live on Zee Cricket

When Narine's magic meets Hasaranga's wizardry, prepare to witness a T20 spectacle ✨ Who will reign supreme in this battle of the maestros in #ADKRvDV❓#DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/Sq0Ousxkih — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)