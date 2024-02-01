In a crucial showdown at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 1, the Dubai Capitals (DUB) are set to clash with the Desert Vipers (VIP) in what promises to be a pivotal encounter for both sides. The Vipers find themselves in a precarious position after suffering two consecutive defeats, languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win in four matches. Their hopes of qualifying for the next stage hang in the balance, necessitating a turnaround in their campaign. The exciting game will be played at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Live streaming on the Zee5 App. ILT20 2024: West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Sidelined From Dubai Capitals Squad Due to Toe Injury

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Live on Zee Cricket

Still buzzing from their last win, the Vipers are ready to strike 🐍 Will Dubai Capitals be their next prey? Tune in to witness #DPWorldILT20onZee ✨#DCvDV | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/nqnYat0DDB — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 1, 2024

